You are now visiting the Philips lighting website. A localized version is available for you.
Continue
Philips Lighting
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
Products
Products
Lighting products
Lighting products
Product catalog
Indoor luminaires
Outdoor luminaires
Conventional Lamps and Tubes
LED Lamps and Tubes
Lighting electronics
Lighting controls
Consumer lighting
OEM 제품
Specialty areas
Specialty areas
OEM products
UV-C disinfection
Product highlights
Product highlights
Iridium gen3
MASTER LEDlamps
MASTER LEDtube
MasterColour CDM lamps
TrueForce
Interact Ready
Support
Support
Warranty and legislation
Systems
Systems
Public spaces
Public spaces
Roads & streets
Tunnels
Arena & stadiums
Parks & plazas
Bridges, monuments & facades
Education
Municipal buildings
Office and industry
Office and industry
Office
Industry
Parking
Healthcare
Retail and hospitality
Retail and hospitality
Food & large retailers
Fashion
Petrol & convenience stores
Hospitality
About our systems
About our systems
Our systems
Lighting systems
Connected lighting
Lighting themes
Services
Services
Services
Services
All Services
Lighting Capital
Cases
Cases
Cases
Cases
Case studies
Luminous magazine
Education
Education
Education
Education
Lighting Academy
LED lighting
Conventional lighting
City.People.Light
White Papers
Support
Support
Purchase
Purchase
Partners
MyLighting (login)
Support
Support
Tools
Warranty and legislation
Privacy center
Connect
Connect
Contact us
About Signify
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
Malaysia
...
Home
Suggestions
Oops
There appears to be
no lighting in here
Take me back to the Philips Lighting homepage
Maybe you were looking for one of these pages
Products
Use our productfinder
Cases
Get inspired by our cases
Contact
Contact us
Mobile Apps
Lighting Hub
LED Road Calculator
LED Switch
hue
View all apps
Social Feed
Visit Philips Lighting on Twitter
Videos
Philips One Lighting Story
Philips LED Road Lighting
Philips LED Lamps
Visit our channel on YouTube
Mobile Apps
Lighting Hub
LED Road Calculator
LED Switch
hue
Social Feed
Videos