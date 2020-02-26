Illuminate your spaces with Philips Meson LED downlight, and enjoy soft, uniformly distributed light from a high quality diffuser and a LED light source. Installing this downlight fixture can be relatively easy and quick for homeowners. See all benefits
A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.
Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.
Instant, flicker-free start, with an electronic ballast