    33362 Moire 65K LED CEILING16W, white, LED 333623166

    • Essential lighting for a bright home

      33362/31/66

      Ceiling light

      Simple in design, the Philips Essential Moire LED ceiling light in white lights up your room in a soft uniform light with its long-lasting integrated LED through a high quality synthetic diffuser. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: MYR149.00
    Essential lighting for a bright home

    • 80% energy saving, compared to traditional light sources

      Save up to 80% energy compared to your standard bulb. It pays for itself and saves you money year after year. So reduce your energy bill and start saving Now.

    • Built-in LED, as part of the system

      A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

    • Extremely long life

      Extreme long-life with reliable performance. Philips SmartSpot lighting fixtures are based on high power LED lights that last up to 20.000 Hours, while providing their best light output.

    • 80% energy saving

      Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.

    • Smooth surface finish for easy cleaning

    • Even light distribution

    • Energy-saving light bulb included

      Including the energy-saving bulb which conserves energy, helping you to save money on your electricity bills and do your bit for the environment.

