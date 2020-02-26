Simple in design, the Philips Essential Moire LED ceiling light in white lights up your room in a soft uniform light with its long-lasting integrated LED through a high quality synthetic diffuser. See all benefits
Save up to 80% energy compared to your standard bulb. It pays for itself and saves you money year after year. So reduce your energy bill and start saving Now.
A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.
Extreme long-life with reliable performance. Philips SmartSpot lighting fixtures are based on high power LED lights that last up to 20.000 Hours, while providing their best light output.
Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.
